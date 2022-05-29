The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has so many dogs, cats, puppies and kittens needing homes. Please come and see our dogs and cats on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society at 1210 Veterans Drive.
We currently have 104 dogs and 56 cats at the shelter for adoption.
Please consider volunteering with the Humane Society to help take care of the animals. We have three shifts a day, seven days a week. Each shift lasts about three hours but any amount of time will be appreciated. If you’re not able to do the shift we also need people to sort newspapers; do laundry, dishes and tours; and watch play groups. You can go to hsnwga.org to fill out an online volunteer application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a nonprofit organization funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.