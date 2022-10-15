These (pictured) are just a few of the dogs available for adoption at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. They have lots and lots of puppies and kittens ready to be adopted also.
The Humane Society is open to the public on Fridays at 1210 Veterans Drive from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please go to hsnwga.org to check out all of the dogs and cats available for adoption.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.