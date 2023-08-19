We have two beautiful litters of puppies needing homes. We have nine-week-old blue heeler Catahoula mix and a gorgeous litter of beagle spaniel mix. They have all been totally vetted, spayed, neutered and microchipped. You can come check them out during adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer. We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
We are a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. We are funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
