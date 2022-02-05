Pets of the Week: Meet available puppies

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has several different litters of puppies available for adoption. All have been spayed, neutered, chipped and are up-to-date on shots.
The Humane Society is open on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.