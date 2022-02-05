Pets of the Week: Meet available puppies

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has several different litters of puppies available for adoption. All have been spayed, neutered, chipped and are up-to-date on shots.

The Humane Society is open on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

