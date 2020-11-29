Pets of the Week: Meet Bella and Lucy

Bella and Lucy are best friends that have been together their whole lives. Now six-and-a-half years old, these girls are very sweet family dogs anyone would love to own. Their elderly owners were unable to continue caring for them and asked us to find them a new home.
Medium in size, Bella is a pretty petite lab mix, and Lucy is a cute, chunky beagle/cattle dog mix. Both listen well and are very well-behaved, loving pups.
Bella and Lucy are accustomed to being around older children and other dogs. These ladies prefer a calm, quiet household where someone is home most of the day.
Bella and Lucy are easygoing and just want to be your buddies. They are perfectly content just hanging out around the house and making sure you’re never lonely. Neither is really into toys, but they do enjoy taking a daily stroll. They also enjoy occasional trips to the park and ride well in the car. Because of their prior situation, they may need some additional house training. Both prefer going on grass if kept to a regular schedule. A fenced-in yard is needed to keep them safe when outside.
Bella and Lucy are really quite special and deserve a wonderful home.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
