Pets of the Week: Meet Bethlehem and others

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia's nursery is overflowing! If you are looking to adopt a puppy, you will want to check out Apollo, Bandit, Bethlehem and Jumbo, super-cute, 12-week-old Labrador/shepherd mixes perfect for an active adult or family with children.
There are three boys and one girl to choose from in a variety of coat colors. All will be on the large side when fully grown.
These chunky charmers are outgoing, playful and very affectionate. They have boundless energy and love to wrestle and play. They have not been housebroken and will need a fenced-in yard to keep them safe when outside. When not roughhousing or exploring their world, they love to snuggle up next to you. What’s better than puppy kisses and cuddles?
If you can’t choose one, pick two! Just more love to go around. You can go to www.hsnwga.org to see their profiles.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
