Bianca, Rufus, Bailor, Bubba and Duke are great Pyrenees/border collie-mixed puppies that are available for adoption.
They are very playful, happy dogs.
They are about 3 months old and will be quite large when they are full grown.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open for tours and adoptions on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.
It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
