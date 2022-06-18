Sweet, cuddly, bundles of fun! The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has a new litter of 10-week-old adorable Boxador puppies available for adoption. We think they are a Boxer/lab mix. All are well-socialized and accustomed to being around children, dogs and cats. All the pups currently weigh about 10 pounds and we expect they will be large dogs when full grown.
There are three boys (Hamlet, Othello, Puck) and four girls (Cordelia, Helena, Ophelia, Portia) to choose from in various coat colors. This is a playful active bunch! They will need daily exercise and room to stretch their legs. A home with a large fenced-in backyard would be ideal.
All are just the right age to begin obedience and housetraining. These puppies are going to make excellent family pets. If you want your pick of the litter, apply today. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
