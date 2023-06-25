Bronco and Gator are Chihuahua mixes born on Dec. 4, 2020. They are good with other dogs and do well with children. They are small dogs 9 and 12 pounds. Gator has a black, long-haired coat and Bronco has a short coat. They are super friendly and love people. We would hope for them to stay together since they are bonded.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
