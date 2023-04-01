Woah! There are some new cool kids in town and they are luxurious designer pups. Meet Calvin, Klein, Prada and Dior.
These pups are nine months old and will be medium dogs when full grown. They are an Australian cattle dog/beagle/lab mix.
These pups are already very loving and playful, they love their toys and all the attention they can get. If you are looking for twice the love consider adopting two!
Calvin, Klein, Prada and Dior are a perfect age to start their obedience training and to get along with anyone.
Apply today to get your pick of the luxury litter. A home with a fenced yard is a must for these active pups. A fenced yard will also allow them the confidence to succeed with their house training.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. for tours and adoptions and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
