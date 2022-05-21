Charlie and Ella are 4-year old Dachshund/Shih Tzu mixes. They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together. They are house trained, great with children and other dogs. They ride well in the car and are very well behaved in the home. They would make excellent family pets.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia currently has 160 dogs and cats up for adoption. We are in great need of volunteers and fosters to help care for them. We have three shifts a day, seven days a week. Please go to our website at hsnwga.org to fill out an online volunteer application or to apply for a dog or cat. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
