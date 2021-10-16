Pets of the Week: Meet Charlie and Scamp

If you love big dogs, check out this handsome bonded pair!
Charlie and his brother Scamp are 3-year-old Belgian Malinois shepherd/Great Pyrenees mixes that weigh 80 pounds each. They both have pleasing outgoing personalities and listen well.
These two are perfect for an active adult or family with older children who enjoy outdoor adventure.
Charlie and Scamp will need plenty of daily exercise and must have a securely fenced-in yard.
Charlie and Scamp have been perfect gentlemen at the shelter and always keep their kennel clean. These gentle giants are very friendly, calm and quiet. Volunteers are impressed at how remarkably composed they are even when walking by the kennels of some of our rowdier residents.
Charlie and Scamp are accustomed to being the only dogs in the home. They are great friends and never bored or lonely as long as they are together.
If you are interested in adopting Charlie and Scamp please visit www.hsnwga.org. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
