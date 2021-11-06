Pets of the Week: Meet Cooper and Daisy

Cooper and Daisy are two sweet seniors looking for a new home where they can remain sweethearts forever. Their owner recently passed away and they desperately need a new family to love.
Both are eight-year-old Chihuahua mixes and a little on the pudgy side. Daisy weighs nine pounds and Cooper 17.
Cooper is the more outgoing of the two and has a chocolate-colored coat. He is quick to waddle up and greet you, his little nub tail wiggling madly.
His girlfriend Daisy is a blonde-haired cutie with big brown eyes. She’s a bit shyer, but both dogs are quiet, calm and very sweet. It is heartbreaking to see them so confused and missing the comforts of home.
Cooper and Daisy would make excellent companions for an adult or family with older children. They prefer a quiet household where someone is home most of the day. Both are housebroken and need a fenced-in backyard. They are content to just follow you around the house all day and snuggle in the bed with you at night. They do well with other dogs.
If you are interested in adopting Cooper or Daisy, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
