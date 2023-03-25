Meet our Three Stooges, Curly, Larry and Moe. These boys are about three months old and will be large dogs when they are full grown.
They are a golden retriever/Australian shepherd mix. They are very friendly and sure love to play. They will make great family pets. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. for tours and adoptions and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. It currently has 120 dogs and 55 cats.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online volunteer application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
