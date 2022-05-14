Four-year-old siblings Dexter and Polly are a cute, bonded pair of Chihuahuas. They are both very lovable, friendly small dogs who enjoy going for walks, playing in the yard and snuggling.
They weigh eight pounds, and both can easily fit in your lap.
Dexter and Polly are well-mannered in the home and are housebroken; they will use pads if you are away too long. The perfect pair to keep you company on vacations or road trips. Both are very well socialized and get along well with both dogs and cats. A home with a fenced-in yard would be ideal.
Dexter and Polly are looking for someone that will shower them with love and attention. Could that be you? Come meet them! You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has 155 dogs and cats at the shelter for adoption. Please consider volunteering with the Humane Society to help take care of the animals. We have three shifts a day seven days a week. Each shift lasts about three hours, but any amount of time will be appreciated.
If you’re not able to do a shift we also need people to sort newspapers; do laundry, dishes and tours; and watch play groups. You can go to hsnwga.org to fill out an online volunteer application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a nonprofit organization funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.