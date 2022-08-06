A mom and her three puppies are available for adoption at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The mom, Echo, and her pups, Nala, Rowdy and Pia, are a Bassett terrier mix. They have little short legs and long bodies. The mom is about two years old and she is very calm and laid back. She is a super sweet girl and does well with other dogs. The puppies are about 10 weeks old and love playing together. They are friendly little puppies and will make great family pets.
The Humane Society is open for tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
