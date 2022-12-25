Elf, Spruce and Tinsel are border collie spaniel mix puppies. They are about 10 weeks old and will probably be small dogs when full grown. The mom weighs 18 pounds and we think dad was a border collie. They are all super friendly and very playful.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has 40 puppies waiting to be adopted and more on the waiting list to come in. We have about 120 dogs right now and 60 cats needing homes. You can go to hsnwga.org to put in an application to volunteer or adopt a pet.
The Humane Society is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
