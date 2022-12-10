Garnet and Fancy are both pitbull mixes going on two years old. They have been overlooked for way too long. They have been in foster care for almost a year now. They are both dog friendly, people and kid friendly. They walk great on a leash, and both are house trained. Garnet thinks he is a lap dog. They are in foster care with other dogs and do not have to be adopted together.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for one of these great dogs.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open for tours and adoptions on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
