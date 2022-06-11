The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has a special pair of Chihuahua mixes that need a new home. An elderly gentleman had to move in with his daughter but was not able to take his beloved pets. Ginger and Buster are understandably confused and miss their Papa and the comforts of home.
They are a sweet and gentle bonded pair that love each other dearly. These two are perfect for an adult or family with older children that are home most of the day.
Ginger and Buster are housebroken and accustomed to having a fenced-in backyard. They get along well with both dogs and cats. Ginger and Buster will make a wonderful addition to your family and hope to see you soon.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog. We’re open for tours and adoptions on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
