We have a special pair of Chihuahua mixes that need a new home. An elderly gentleman had to move in with his daughter but was not able to take his beloved pets.
Ginger and Buster are understandably confused and miss their Papa. Ginger adores Buster and the two are seldom apart. They are a sweet and gentle bonded pair that love each other dearly. These two are perfect for an adult or family with older children that are home most of the day.
Ginger and Buster are housebroken and accustomed to having a fenced-in backyard. They get along well with both dogs and cats. Ginger and Buster will make a wonderful addition to your family and hope to see you soon.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer. We are open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt out dogs once you have put in an application and been approved.
We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. We are funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
