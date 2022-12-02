Gingerbread, Sugarplum, Beth, Dior and Gucci all need a home for Christmas. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
Come visit the dogs and cats on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
Santa Paws will be coming to Petsmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will get two 5x7s for $15. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.
It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.