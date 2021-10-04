Pets of the Week: Meet Gizmo and Sassy

Gizmo and Sassy are two sweet seniors looking for a new home where they can remain sweethearts forever.
Their owner recently passed away and they desperately need a new family to love. Both are 10-year-old Chihuahua mixes and a little on the pudgy side.
Sassy weighs 14 pounds, and her boyfriend Gizmo weighs nine. Both are quiet, calm and very sweet.
Gizmo and Sassy would make excellent companions for an adult or a family with older children. They prefer a quiet household where someone is home most of the day. Both are pad trained and need a fenced-in backyard.
Gizmo and Sassy don’t require much exercise; a daily walk will do. They are content to follow you around the house all day and enjoy taking naps in their bed. These two pals keep each other company but are open to meeting new friends. They prefer the company of other mature small dogs that respect their space. They have not been around cats, but the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia can test that for you.
Gizmo and Sassy are two precious dogs that will make fabulous pets. If you are interested in adopting them, please visit hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.