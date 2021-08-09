Pets of the Week: Meet Hershey and Snickers

This week we shine the light on Hershey and Snickers. These are two sweet seniors looking for a new family to give them plenty of snuggles and lap time.
These boys are very bonded and must be adopted together. They were surrendered after their momma passed away. Hershey and Snickers are both 13-year-old male miniature poodles with loving personalities.
If you are interested in adopting Hershey and Snickers, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information. You could be the one that makes your home their furever home.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.