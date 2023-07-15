Jade and Bear are adorable Affenpinscher dogs, otherwise known as the “Monkey Dog” for their expressive faces.
Jade is a 4-year-old female, and Bear is a nine-month-old male.
Bear is mixed with wirehaired terrier. Both are very bonded and must be adopted together.
Jade and Bear love being with people and are good with children.
Calm and quiet, Jade is a love bug that enjoys snuggling. She is quite smart and knows several tricks including sitting up to give you a “high five.”
Active and playful, Bear thinks all toys are his. He hasn’t quite yet learned to share. Jade is such a sweetheart that she lets him have his way.
When not at play, you will find them curled up together for a nap. Both of these pups are already housetrained and well behaved in the home. They do well around some other dogs but both prefer each other’s company. They have not been around cats but we can easily test that for you. Jade and Bear are anxious to be in a home again. Apply today and come meet them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.