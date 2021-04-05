Pets of the Week: Meet Lark and Sparrow

Lark and Sparrow are four-year-old scruffy terrier/poodle mixes that probably have a dash of dachshund in them, too. Both sisters are low-riders with short legs and long bodies. They are quite cute and have shaggy coats that are easy to maintain.
Lark and Sparrow are medium-size dogs and weigh around 20 pounds each. They are very bonded and will need to be adopted as a pair. Both adore people and are very loving and sweet. Energetic and playful, these girls are a good fit for a family with older children. They may jump up on little ones and unintentionally knock them down. These two keep each other well entertained but do enjoy the company of other dogs. We have not had them around cats but can test that for you.
Though Lark and Sparrow spent the first part of their life outdoors, they recently spent time in a home. Both have begun house-training but will need some additional work. A fenced-in yard will make training much easier and give them a safe place to run and play.
If you’re looking for two great family dogs, please consider Lark and Sparrow. These two are really quite special and deserve a wonderful home. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
