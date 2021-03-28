Pets of the Week: Meet Lily Pad and Odin

Lily Pad and Odin are bonded German shepherds that were surrendered to our shelter when their owner moved out of state. They are best friends and must be adopted together.
Handsome Odin is six years old and weighs 76 pounds. His pretty girlfriend, Lily Pad, is four years old and lighter at 65 pounds. Both are large, powerful dogs, but gentle and sweet. They would make wonderful companions for an active family with older children.
These two have lived in a home before and are already house-trained. A yard with a tall, secure fence is a must. They are obedient, well-mannered dogs and fun to be around. Tennis balls are Odin’s passion, and Lily Pad is a pretty good ballplayer, too. They both enjoy outdoor adventures and taking long walks.
Odin and Lily Pad are good on a leash and ride well in a car. Once tuckered out, they settle down nicely. These two are really quite easy to care for and will adjust quickly to their new home. They are used to being the only pets in the home but do well with other calm, mature dogs.
If you already own a dog, we can arrange a meet and greet to see if your dog is compatible. Neither has been around cats but that can be tested as well.
Odin and Lily Pad are wonderful dogs anyone would be proud to own. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.