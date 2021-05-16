Pets of the Week: Meet Link, Peggy and Quincy

Link, Peggy and Quincy are five-month-old siblings. They are super-friendly, happy dogs and will make great family pets. They are great with other dogs and love people. They will be large dogs when full grown.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
