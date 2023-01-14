Murphy and her daughter Junie B are two pretty Golden Doodles looking for a home without other dogs or small children. Neither has been around cats, but we can easily test that for you.
Murphy was born June 10, 2018, and Junie B was born June 30, 2020. Both of these large dogs weigh a little over 50 pounds. They require routine grooming in order to keep their curly coats free of mats and tangles. Friendly and well-mannered, both are house-trained and would enjoy having their own fenced-in backyard. Both enjoy going on walks, and Junie B especially loves playing fetch.
If you would like to add these two sweeties to your family, please submit your application today. They are bonded and will only be adopted together as a pair.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
