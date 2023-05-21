Meet Rocky and Oreo!
Rocky is an 18-pound Chihuahua mix and Oreo is a 23-pound beagle mix. This dynamic duo is ready to steal your heart away. These two boys are very bonded and do not like to be too far from each other so they must be adopted together. Once settled into a home these cuties would love to spend all their time with you, but when you are away or busy they’ll still have each other to keep company. Both are already housebroken and will need a yard with a secure fence.
Rocky and Oreo are ready to add you to their family, are you ready to join? You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt out dogs once you have put in an application and been approved. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.