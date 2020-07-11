Pets of the Week: Meet Rocky and Ruby

Two dogs equal twice the love.
Meet Rocky and Ruby, two bonded, tricolor, rat terrier/fox terrier mix sweethearts that the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is adopting as a pair.
Rarely seen apart, they give each other comfort and companionship and are loyal, lifetime best mates. They are small, cuddly pups that fit nicely together in your lap, which is where they prefer to be.
Rocky is about one year old and weighs 13 pounds. Only six months old, Ruby weighs just 10 pounds. Both are friendly, affectionate dogs looking for a quiet home to share. They would do best in an adult household or one with older children.
Rocky and Ruby like to spend their day following you around and keeping up with your daily routine. Daily walks or playing together in their own fenced-in backyard are all the exercise they require. They are not ones to get into mischief, and prefer to do their business outside. Both do well with other small dogs who respect their space.
If you would like to open your heart and home to these precious pups, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
