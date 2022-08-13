What’s better than one cuddle buddy? Two!
Meet Rupert and Haven. These besties have been together for quite some time and are pretty attached to each other. They are both very affectionate and love to be with you. They are about five months old and weigh 19 and 13 pounds. They are a corgi/Chihuahua mix. They love to play and can keep each other company while you are away.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open for tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out a volunteer application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.
It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
