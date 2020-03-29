Pets of the Week: Meet Scott and Northern

Scott and Northern are 5-month-old, male English springer spaniel/hound mix pups. They love to chase a ball and play with their buddies at the shelter. They will do best with an active family who is up for adventure and fun. A fenced-in yard will help to keep them safe when outside.
Go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It will still be doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
