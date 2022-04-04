Sheldon and Howie were dumped out by the side of a country road. Thankfully, a resident stopped to pick them up and brought them to our shelter. They look like pitbull mixes, and they are about 14 weeks old. These cute, cuddly pups are looking for fun-loving families that will shower them with love and attention. Stock up on plenty of toys because these pups love to play. All would enjoy having a canine playmate to help keep them entertained.
Of course, you can always adopt two! They are just the right age to begin obedience training and have not been housebroken. A fenced-in yard will give them a safe place to run and play. Pups this cute are sure to go quickly.
If you are interested in adopting Sheldon and/or Howie, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
