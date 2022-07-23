Sparky and Patsy are a very unlikely pair. They were found as strays three years ago.
They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together.
Sparky is about 8 years old and Patsy is about 4 years old. Sparky is a tiny 6-pound terrier mix and Patsy is a 40-pound beagle mix.
They are super sweet dogs and will make great family pets.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open for tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
