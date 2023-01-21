Sparky and Patsy are a very unlikely pair. They were found as strays three years ago. They are a bonded pair and need to be adopted together.
Sparky is about 8 years old and weighs 6 pounds. He is a Chihuahua/poodle mix, super calm, loves sitting in your lap and seems to be house trained. He is very quiet and well behaved.
Patsy is about 4 years old, 40 pounds, great on a leash, housetrained, very calm and has great manners. We think she is a beagle/Walker coon mix.
They have been at the shelter for six months now. They would make a great addition to some lucky family. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.