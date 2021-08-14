Pets of the Week: Meet Tanner and Choco

We are back again this week to shine the spotlight on two wonderful dogs.
Tanner is a 5-year-old male Chihuahua mix that fits nicely in your lap. He weighs less than eight pounds and has a soft tan and white coat.
Choco is a 5-year-old male Chihuahua/Dachshund mix or “Chiweenie." This cute little low-rider weighs less than nine pounds and fits nicely in your lap.
If you are interested in adopting Tanner or Choco, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information. You could be the one that makes your home their furever home.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
