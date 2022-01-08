Pets of the Week: Meet Tanzi and Willow

Mother and daughter, Tanzi and Willow are two bonded, sweet Chihuahuas that must be adopted as a pair.
These two are like peas and carrots, where one goes the other will follow. We wouldn’t dream of splitting them up.
Tanzi is 7 and Willow is 6. Both of these cute little dogs are very friendly and love to be cuddled. They were raised in a home with both dogs and cats and are very well-behaved.
Tanzi and Willow like the simple life: short walks, napping on the sofa, or snuggled in bed beside you. A mellow household without small children would be best for them.
Both pups will easily adapt to your home. They are already house-trained and will use a puppy pad at night or if you are away. A home with a fenced-in yard would be ideal to keep them safe when outside.
Tanzi and Willow are looking for someone who will love them forever. If you are interested in adopting Tanzi and Willow, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.