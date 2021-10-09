Pets of the Week: Meet the cats of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is overrun with cats at the shelter. Please come by during our tours and check out our cats and dogs.
We are open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. We are funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
