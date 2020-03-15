Pets of the Week: Meet 'The Dumpster Puppies'

Sadly, these seven puppies were found thrown away in a dumpster to fend for themselves. A kind person rescued them and brought them to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The puppies now have full tummies, a warm bed and even toys to play with. Now that the puppies are all healthy, do you know what they really need? You! The perfect family will be one that has a fenced-in yard where they can run and play when they are not inside. Go to hsnwga.org and fill out an application so you will be already approved when you come to meet the puppies. Just ask to see "The Dumpster Puppies."
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fridays from 2 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit the Humane Society booth at the Bucket List at 300 N. Hamilton St. in downtown Dalton. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
