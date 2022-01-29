Pets of the Week: Meet Truce and Bandit

Truce is a 4-and-a-half-month-old Lab mix puppy with a loving, playful personality. Judging by his paws, we expect he will be a large dog when full grown.
This sweet boy is the perfect choice for a family looking for a kid-friendly pet. He is well-socialized and was raised in a home with children and other dogs. We have not had him around cats, but he is a good age to learn to be respectful.
A bold, outgoing pup, Truce is very curious and adventurous. He’s always ready to try something new and learns very quickly. Get ready for smiles, giggles and laughter as you watch him play. He loves playing with other dogs, especially his pal, Bandit. If you don't currently own a playful young pup, please consider adopting them both. Truce is fine-tuning his house manners and would enjoy having a home with a large, fenced-in backyard.
Bandit is a super cute, 4-and-a-half-month-old Labrador/shepherd mix that will steal your heart the moment you meet him. This sweet boy is perfect for an active adult or family with children.
Outgoing and friendly, this pup is very affectionate and will be a large dog when fully grown. An energetic playful pup, Bandit loves to play with toys and chase after the other pups in his playgroup, especially his pal Truce. When not roughhousing or exploring his world, Bandit loves to cuddle up next to you.
If you are interested in adopting Truce or Bandit, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
