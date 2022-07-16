Vida and Hazel are a very bonded pair and need to be adopted together.
They are super friendly and love playing together. They weigh about 40 pounds and won’t get much bigger. They grew up in a family with children and do need a fenced yard. We think they are a mixture of golden doodle and Australian shepherd. These girls would be a great addition to any family.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open for tours and adoptions on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.
It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
