Check out these four cuties. Yasmin, Remi, Rio and Yanni are 11-week-old Australian shepherd/corgi mix puppies. They are so adorable with their short legs and long bodies. They will probably be medium-size dogs when full grown. These babies are very playful and would make a great family dog.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt out dogs once you have put in an application and been approved.
We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
