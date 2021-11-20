Pets of the Week: Meet Zip and Sonya

Zip and Sonya were surrendered to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia shelter after their owner fell on hard times and lost their home.
Zip is a 5-year-old male Chihuahua mix and Sonya is a 4-year-old female Jack Russell/Basenji mix.
Both of these friendly, small dogs will make wonderful companions for an adult or family with older children. We would be over the moon if Zip and Sonya could find a home together. Mature and calm, both are well behaved and already housebroken. They will need a fenced-in yard to keep them safe when outside.
Zip is a bit of a couch potato and could stand to lose a few pounds. He loves to have his chin scratched and is quick to roll over for a belly rub.
Sonya is more active but enjoys snuggling too.
Both do well with other dogs. If you’re looking for a sweet, small companion, please consider adopting these adorable pups. Zip and Sonya will make fabulous pets for some lucky families.
If you are interested in adopting Sonya and Zip, please visit hsnwga.org.
Santa Paws pictures will be made at Petsmart on Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
