Pets of the Week: Puppies

Our nursery is overflowing! The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia has a litter of 9-week-old terrier/poodle mixes that are ready to meet their new families. Drake, Falcon, Finch, Hawke, Thrasher and Willow are cute, cuddly, little butterballs that will be medium-sized dogs when full grown. Willow is the only girl; the rest are boys. Most have golden or blonde coats except for Hawke who is black.
All are happy, healthy and very playful. They are very sweet, affectionate puppies and will be wonderful family pets; good with children, dogs and cats. Of course, all will need to be trained and housebroken.
These curious, mischievous pups will need a fenced-in yard to keep them safe when outside. If you can’t decide on one, why not pick two? All would benefit from having a playmate in their new home. These adorable puppies are really quite special. So, what are you waiting for? Get your application in quick at hsnwga.org if you want your pick of the litter.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
