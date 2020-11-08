Pets of the Week: Remmy, Rowdy and Roxy

Meet Remmy, Rowdy and Roxy!
These three labrador-mix siblings are 4 months old and will be large dogs when full grown. Rowdy and his sister Remmy have beautiful chocolate and white coats. Their pretty sister Roxy has a white coat with brown spots.
Typical labs, they are sweet, goofy and playful. They love to be with people and other dogs. All have boundless energy and a nose for mischief. They can sniff out a treat or trouble from 20 paces. They love playing with all kinds of toys and chasing each other around the play yard. So, they really would love to have a doggy playmate in their new home.
This bunch is perfect for a family with children who have the time and patience to train a puppy. Be prepared to help them work on their manners and housetraining skills. A fenced-in yard will make training much easier and give them a safe place to run and play. Your family will have so much fun raising one (or two!) of these lovable labs.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to show available dogs and is still having adoptions by appointments to approved adopters. The local organization supports the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.