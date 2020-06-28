Plenty of puppies available to be adopted at the Humane Society

We have lots of puppies at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia needing homes. This is a group of beagle/lab-mix puppies that are ready to be adopted. Go to hsnwga.org to apply for them.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations.
Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
