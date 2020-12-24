Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Snow may mix in late. Morning high of 50F with temps falling to near 35. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.