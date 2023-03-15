It can be overwhelming to hear about the dangers to our environment but there are still actions you can take to create a better future and a healthier place for us to live. One of the easiest ways to start getting involved is to adopt a mile.
The Adopt-A-Mile program, offered by Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful, allows businesses, schools, families, organizations and individuals to adopt a stretch of road and commit to keeping it clean. Not only does this help to beautify your community but it contributes to the health and safety of your neighbors.
Litter on the sides of the road is not only unsightly but can pose serious health risks to your community. Trash and debris can attract vermin, create fire hazards and contaminate nearby water sources. By adopting a mile you can play a crucial role in keeping your community clean and safe.
The Adopt-A-Mile program has already been successful in Whitfield County, with many organizations participating. In 2022, 18 organizations held 24 cleanups, which included 165 volunteers who worked 35 hours to remove 255.5 bags of garbage — about 7,660 pounds of trash — from 48 miles worth of road fronts. That’s an impressive accomplishment!
Participating in Adopt-A-Mile is easy. Each organization is asked to commit to at least four cleanups per year, or once per quarter. Supplies like gloves, safety vests, trash bags and litter grabbers can be borrowed from Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful with enough notice. and after each cleanup, groups are required to submit a status report. Volunteers can receive certificates of participation upon request, and photos submitted with the report may be posted on social media to recognize the hard work of participants.
But Adopt-A-Mile is not just about cleaning up litter. It’s also about bringing people together and building a stronger sense of community. By working together toward a common goal participants can build strong bonds and create a sense of pride in their community.
It can even be fun! Make it a scavenger hunt or compete to see who can find the biggest piece of litter, the smallest or the most. Maybe even bring a prize for the winners.
And the program is flexible, so it can be adapted to fit the needs of any group. You can choose the date and time of each cleanup, and the number of participants can be small or large. The amount of time you spend cleaning up the roadway is completely up to you.
Roads that have been adopted are recognized with an Adopt-A-Mile sign with the adopting organization’s name at both the beginning and end of the mile. To qualify for the road signs you’ll need to complete four reported cleanups within one year of joining the program. A donation of $75 is suggested to help cover the cost of two road signs.
Some of the organizations that participated in 2022 include Shaw Industries, Dalton Utilities, Marine Corps Recruiting West Georgia and Whitfield County 4-H. These groups, along with others, made a significant impact on their community by committing to keeping their adopted mile clean.
So why not join in on the fun? If you’re interested in participating in Adopt-A-Mile you can download the guide or call (706) 278-5001 to discuss adoption options. With your help we can work toward a cleaner, healthier community for all.
Remember, Adopt-A-Mile is not just about picking up litter.
It’s about making a difference in your community and building a stronger sense of community.
By adopting a mile you can play a crucial role in creating a cleaner, safer and healthier environment for everyone. and who knows, you might just have some fun along the way.
