While we are at home, take the time to gain a little more insight into your own backyard by making an upcycled terrarium. This is a great craft for all ages and lets you examine the water cycle, our ecosystem and self-expression through gardening.
Gathering
Before you can begin the craft, you have to go exploring right in your backyard! You will need to get only three things from your yard; dirt, rocks and plants.
When you look for dirt, make sure that you get a good mix of soil and twigs. You also want to make sure you get dirt from the same spot as the plants you are getting. These plants are naturally thriving in this soil and are accustomed to it.
As you grab rocks, you may want to bring your soda bottle along to determine when you have enough. It is best if you can find pebble-sized rocks, but larger rocks can still function if you place enough inside. You will need enough to fill 1.5 to 2 inches of the bottle.
The last thing to grab is perhaps the most fun to look for, the plants and decorations! When grabbing plants you want to make sure you don’t grab anything harmful like poison ivy so bring an image reference if you need to. You also don’t want to grab any plant that is going to grow too big. Nobody wants a young tree or bush growing in their terrarium.
Look around for plants that look similar to the one you are grabbing to determine how big it will get. Have fun looking for a variety of different plants to make your terrarium interesting and make sure that you dig the roots out as you collect plants. You can place them in plastic containers or a sealable bag until you can craft your terrarium. If you have any moss in your yard, it is a staple in terrariums.
As you search for plants, look for natural decorations you want to place in your terrarium such as interesting looking bark, twigs or stones. You can even pull small toys from the toybox and place them inside to create a themed terrarium based on dinosaur or fairy figures.
Planting
Once you have your inside materials gathered. Grab an empty two-liter soda bottle, scissors and a spray bottle full of water. Rinse out a two-liter soda bottle and remove the outer wrap to prep it for your terrarium.
Then, at least 6 inches above the bottom cut a line straight across the bottle to separate it into two parts. Set the top aside for now and start layering.
Fill the bottom 1.5 to 2 inches with your gathered rocks, and then 2 to 3 inches of soil. Begin placing your plants with the roots in the ground and your decorations. Enjoy the last part and express yourself.
To complete your terrarium, spray it with water until it is moist. You do not want it to be dripping wet, but you do want there to be water for the plants. Place the top slightly inside the bottom part of the bottle to create a closed ecosystem. It may take a minute to figure out how to get it on there just right, but it should fit snugly.
Troubleshooting
The most common issue with terrariums has to do with water. They often have either too much or too little, but it is easy to tell which and fix it. If you can’t see in the bottle because it has so much condensation or water puddles are forming in the bottom, you have too much water. Take off the cap of the bottle and let it air out for a day or take a paper towel and soak up the water for a couple of days.
If you have too little water, you will not see any condensation. The water cycle or your closed ecosystem is important and not having condensation indicates it isn’t going properly. Take the cap off the bottle and spray more.
Now, all you have to do is enjoy your creation. To see the creation in action watch a video of me creating my own bottle terrarium on the Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful Facebook page.
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or at ahartline@dwswa.org.
