There’s little I hate more than throwing out food that has gone bad. I can’t help but calculate how much I paid for it, especially with the high prices of food now. To add to that, if it can’t be composted I have to haul it to the landfill as well. Food waste makes up about 30% of what ends up in our landfills. However, with a few practical steps we can combat this problem together.
One of the most effective ways to combat food waste is by planning your meals. Before embarking on your grocery shopping journey, take a moment to create a detailed list of the items you need. Try to estimate portion sizes to avoid buying more than you will actually consume. By planning your meals and purchases, you’ll reduce the likelihood of food items going unused and eventually being thrown out, hurting both your pocketbook and the environment.
While you are shopping, avoid impulse buying and stick to your carefully prepared grocery list. I’ve found that using services like curbside pickup has helped reduce my impulse buying drastically. Additionally, pay attention to the packaging of products you purchase. Choose items with minimal or eco-friendly packaging options, contributing to a reduction in overall trash you’ll have to pack up.
Expiration dates on food products can be a source of confusion and have you throwing away food before its time. “Best before” dates typically refer to the quality and freshness of a product, showing you when a product will taste its absolute best. In contrast, “use by” or “sell by” dates are related to safety and are meant to ensure that the product remains safe to eat. If a product has passed its “best before” date but still looks and smells fine, it’s likely still safe to consume, but if it has passed the “use by” date it is time for it to head to the compost or trash.
Storing your food correctly plays a huge role in how long your food will stay fresh. Invest in airtight containers to keep items like grains, pasta and snacks fresh for longer periods. For perishable items such as fruits and vegetables, maintaining the correct temperature is essential. Keep perishables refrigerated at the appropriate temperature to extend their shelf life. Additionally, utilize your freezer to store items that can be frozen before they go bad and make sure to label them with the date you put them in.
Leftovers are a valuable resource in the battle against food waste. Instead of discarding them, get creative with meal planning and incorporate leftovers into new dishes. For instance, yesterday’s roasted vegetables can become today’s frittata or stir-fry. Embracing leftovers not only reduces waste but also saves you time and money by providing ready-made ingredients for your next meal.
For food that just can’t be used as a leftover, try composting. Composting is an eco-friendly way to deal with food scraps. If you find yourself with food waste that cannot be consumed or donated, consider composting it. Composting not only reduces landfill waste but also produces nutrient-rich soil that can be used in gardens and agriculture, helping you grow new food to use.
Finally, measuring and celebrating your progress in reducing food waste can be a motivating and rewarding experience. Keep track of the amount of food you save from being wasted and its associated benefits, such as cost savings and reduced environmental impact. These metrics can serve as a powerful reminder of the positive impact of your actions and inspire you to continue making a difference.
The fight against food waste is a shared responsibility that starts with our individual actions. By implementing these practical strategies in your daily life you can contribute to a more sustainable community and planet. Remember that even small changes in behavior and choices can add up to significant change. Together, we can make a meaningful dent in how much food we send to the landfill.
Amy Hartline is the recycling and education program coordinator for the Dalton-Whitfield Solid Waste Authority. Have a recycling question? Contact her at (706) 278-5001 or ahartline@dwswa.org.
